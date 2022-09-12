Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
The suspect in a deadly Bradenton shooting is under arrest
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Old Miakka residents trying to stop a major housing development from happening.
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka
Isolated thunderstorm
Not as stormy Sunday - But more rain this week!

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it ‘misguided’
airport
Record-breaking airline delays have government officials facing pressure for solutions
"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters May 26.
Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’
One person has died in a crash on Bee Ridge Road Monday morning.
First Alert Traffic: Fatal Bee Ridge crash closed eastbound lanes during morning rush hour
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law