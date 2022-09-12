Florida gas prices sink to seven-month low

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices declined again last week, dropping to the lowest levels since February. The state average declined 9 cents last week, falling to $3.45 per gallon on Sunday.

“The oil market finished flat last week, which should enable the state average to continue moving lower,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Unless fundamentals shift, Florida’s average gas price should fall into the $3.30s this week.”

Despite a brief uptick in late August, pump prices have largely declined throughout the summer.

Drivers are now paying $1.44 per gallon less than what they paid in mid-June. That amounts to an average savings of nearly $22 on a full tank of gas.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Tallahassee ($3.58), Naples ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.25), Pensacola ($3.27), Panama City ($3.33)

