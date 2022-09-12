Florida father teaches his son the importance of 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida father enjoyed an afternoon watching baseball games with his son this September 11th. The two spent time together watching the 18 and under baseball world cup. The World Cup takes place at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

In between baseball action, Fred Felton III explained to his son Fred Felton IV what he is learning in history on this historic day.

Fred stated, “When I think of nine-eleven, I think of those who have put their life on the line, who have sacrificed, who have gone beyond the call of duty to preserve, and to save, and even help others.”

The Feltons also celebrated Grandparents Day. Fred taught his son about their family and paid respect to their own grandparents.

Fred continued to say, “And that’s what I think of those who have come before me of an African decent, that come before me, that sacrificed, they have gone the extra mile.”

