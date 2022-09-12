Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Florida father teaches his son the importance of 9/11

Tampa father teaches son the importance of September 11th.
Tampa father teaches son the importance of September 11th.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida father enjoyed an afternoon watching baseball games with his son this September 11th. The two spent time together watching the 18 and under baseball world cup. The World Cup takes place at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

In between baseball action, Fred Felton III explained to his son Fred Felton IV what he is learning in history on this historic day.

Fred stated, “When I think of nine-eleven, I think of those who have put their life on the line, who have sacrificed, who have gone beyond the call of duty to preserve, and to save, and even help others.”

The Feltons also celebrated Grandparents Day. Fred taught his son about their family and paid respect to their own grandparents.

Fred continued to say, “And that’s what I think of those who have come before me of an African decent, that come before me, that sacrificed, they have gone the extra mile.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
The suspect in a deadly bradenton shooting is under arrest
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Old Miakka residents trying to stop a major housing development from happening.
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka

Latest News

(AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)
ABC7 reflects on September 11th
(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos
Never forget 9/11
Suncoast locals remember 9/11
The event was presented by the Emergency Services Memorial Committee and held at the Emergency...
9/11 tribute in Bradenton