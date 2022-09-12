Deadlines approaching for Florida’s primary election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida General election will be held Nov. 8. As this election approached it’s important to know about state deadlines to submit your ballots and to participate in the process.

Registration deadlines

Absentee ballot deadlines

Voting deadlines

In Sarasota County you must contact your Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner here to request a vote by mail ballot. You can request those ballots online, in person by mail and by phone. Click here for how to request information from Sarasota County.

In Manatee County, Michael Bennett is the Supervisor of Elections and you can request information here.

You can also find your polling location and look for frequently asked questions.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.