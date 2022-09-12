Deadlines approaching for Florida’s primary election
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida General election will be held Nov. 8. As this election approached it’s important to know about state deadlines to submit your ballots and to participate in the process.
Registration deadlines
- In-person at local election office : Oct 11
- Online : Oct 11
- By mail (postmarked by) : Oct 11
Absentee ballot deadlines
- Request ballot (received by) : Oct 29
- Return ballot by mail (received by) : Nov 8
- Return ballot in person : Nov 8
Voting deadlines
- Early voting : varies by location
- In-person : Nov 8
In Sarasota County you must contact your Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner here to request a vote by mail ballot. You can request those ballots online, in person by mail and by phone. Click here for how to request information from Sarasota County.
In Manatee County, Michael Bennett is the Supervisor of Elections and you can request information here.
You can also find your polling location and look for frequently asked questions.
