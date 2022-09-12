Chief Melanie Bevan exonerated of wrongdoing in internal investigation

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Following an internal investigation, Bradenton Police have announced that Chief Melanie Bevan has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation regarding accusations of improper searches.

ABC7 first brought you the story of the internal investigation last month. On Monday, Mayor Gene Brown said he found no fourth amendment violations in connection with the pat down of two male subjects on July 14.

“Chief Melanie Bevan has been exonerated of all allegations against her in regards to the written complaint made on July 19, 2022 (IA 2022-106). Chief Bevan’s 36 years of law enforcement experience are very evident when the complete investigation is reviewed along with the analysis by Retired Judge (Gregory) Holder. Chief Bevan has been and will continue to be an outstanding asset to the City of Bradenton, and she is supported by the City Council and myself,” reads a statement from Brown.

Meanwhile, the patrol officer who filed the complaint, Hannah Kalchbrenner, has resigned from the force, along with her husband -- who was also an officer in Bradenton -- and is filing an unfair labor practice suit with the state Public Employees Relations Commission.

The letter describes the July 14 incident:

Bradenton Police, along with probation officers from the Florida Department of Corrections, were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect living in the 900 block of 21st Avenue West.

Chief Bevan was present, participating in a ride-along, observing a new officer on the force who was being trained by Kalchbrenner.

Corrections officers entered the house to arrest the suspect. As Bradenton officers waited outside, Chief Bevan, without a warrant or warning, entered the house and began searching the home and contents, despite not having a search warrant.

“Other Bradenton police officers on scene were in shock and were left speechless as they watched Chief Bevan conduct an unlawful search of the home,” the letter says.

The homeowner asked Bevan if she had a warrant to search the house, and demanded Bevan leave. “Chief Bevan ignored the homeowner’s command that she leave her house, and falsely claimed that she was permitted to look around the residence given that a suspect was arrested in the home,” the letter says.

Several days later, Kalchbrenner emailed internal Affairs to report the incident. On July 22, the union says she was “ambushed” by internal affairs investigators upon her arrival at the police station, and she was “thereafter interrogated and illegally detained,” the letter charges.

“...Investigators refused to allow Kalchbrenner to have union representation or a lawyer present, and they refused to allow her to use a restroom,” and demanded she surrender her person phone for examination, the police union says.

Kalchbrenner told ABC7 Wednesday that her interrogation last nearly 90 minutes. “I started crying,” she said. “I told them I didn’t do anything wrong.”

She said after deliberating and praying about it for a few days, she and her husband, who was also an officer, decided to resign. When they arrived at the station July 31, their key cards were already deactivated and were not allowed to enter the building.

Union President Mick McHale is critical of the city police’s Internal Affairs department, saying the tactics used “would make it incredibly difficult” to conduct a proper investigation of itself, given “they report to the chief,” he told ABC7.

Bevan immediately denied the accusations in an open letter. Bevan calls the charges “false and slanderous,” and accuses the president of the police union of having a vendetta against her.

“The PBA has obviously failed in its responsibility to successfully negotiate the contracts of its members, and is therefore shifting blame and accountability elsewhere.”

The only correction issued in the letter from Brown is that Bevan was not wearing body armor and that she set a bad example by not doing that.

You can read the entire statement from Mayor Brown below.

