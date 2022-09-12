ABC7 reflects on September 11th

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - 21 years ago, ABC7′s Linda Carson represented the station at Booker Elementary School in Sarasota as former President Bush was visiting. The visit was part of an educational promotion to interact with the students. No one could have predicted what would happen next.

The students were reading to the former president and according to Carson, he was listening and telling the students they did a good job. Carson recalls the former president’s secretary whispering something in his ear and his face turning white. Former president Bush left shortly after to address the Nation from the school’s Media Center. A second plane had crashed into the World Trade Center.

Carson stated, “we just grabbed the hands of the people beside us, you know I’ve never had that feeling of caring about my country of being proud of my country and being determined. I would do anything to defend my country and I think that’s what I remember most. No, we will not stand for this, we will stand together.”

The former president boarded a flight from the Bradenton-Sarasota International Airport to return to Washington. During that time, all flights across the country were grounded except for Air Force 1.

Carson said in the days following she found out the two terrorists flying the planes received their training in the city of Venice. The two were shopping for alligator boots in a small little shop downtown prior to the attack, said Carson.

“The lady at the store said you know we’ll have to order them and they’re very expensive,” said Carson. “He said expense doesn’t matter how long? She said something like four weeks, and he said I don’t have that long.”

Other Suncoast residents were shocked to find out they had met the men as well. Tom Best, a former U.S. Navy Fighter pilot had a friend that trained with the terrorists. He said, “he said oh yea I couldn’t believe it because they seemed like normal guys at the time, and then late on, they found out in fact they were bad guys, and he couldn’t believe it”

Now, Best says security measures have been increased in aviation schools.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.