Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

The suspect in a fatal Bradenton shooting is under arrest

Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.
Mugshot of Kenneth Polk II, suspected shooter.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting took place the morning of September 11 in Bradenton according to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s office.

The report states that a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were approached by a man with a handgun. After exchanging words, the man shot a round through the driver’s side which struck both victims. The bullet passed through the driver’s neck and entered the female victim’s chest.

The female victim succumbed to her injuries. The male victim is expected to survive.

Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kenneth Polk. The MCSO believes that the victims drove to Manatee County from the St. Petersburg area and had planned to meet the suspect at the location.

The suspect has been located, arrested, and is being charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

The motive is still unclear.

This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota Police Negotiations continue
WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
Old Miakka residents trying to stop a major housing development from happening.
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka

Latest News

The event was presented by the Emergency Services Memorial Committee and held at the Emergency...
9/11 tribute in Bradenton
A ceremony held at a fire station united community members to recall the lives lost and the...
Sarasota County first responders remember 9/11 attacks
Isolated thunderstorm
Not as stormy Sunday - But more rain this week!
Futurecast