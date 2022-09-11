The suspect in a fatal Bradenton shooting is under arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting took place the morning of September 11 in Bradenton according to a report from the Manatee County Sheriff’s office.

The report states that a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were approached by a man with a handgun. After exchanging words, the man shot a round through the driver’s side which struck both victims. The bullet passed through the driver’s neck and entered the female victim’s chest.

The female victim succumbed to her injuries. The male victim is expected to survive.

Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kenneth Polk. The MCSO believes that the victims drove to Manatee County from the St. Petersburg area and had planned to meet the suspect at the location.

The suspect has been located, arrested, and is being charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Murder.

The motive is still unclear.

This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.

