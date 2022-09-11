Suncoast locals remember 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s no shortage of people who can vividly remember where they were and what they were doing when the World Trade Center was attacked.

Sunday, Mission BBQ held a memorial ceremony to honor those who passed on 9/11.

Many attendees spoke to their friends about their experiences that day. For some it might have been a phone call while they were getting ready for the day which prompted them to turn on the news and see for themselves.

For local Army Vet Charlie Halley it was standing in line at a fast-food restaurant waiting to place a breakfast order.

Halley said he was glued to the TV for the rest of the day in disbelief of what happened. However, he said it was the only time in history he can remember every American standing as one.

“We all had a united front. We all wanted to help each other. We all supported each other,” Halley said. “You were giving hugs, you were giving fist bumps, you were telling them ‘I got your back. I’ll help you out.’ It’s gone so far away from that. The biggest plea is, can we go back to that? Can we become a united front once again?”

Carol Burd was a police officer. She was in her bedroom getting ready for work when someone told her a plane had hit the World Trade Center. She quickly turned on the TV in disbelief.

“I’m standing there in my bedroom watching TV thinking, ‘this isn’t real. This can’t be real.’”

Soon after she reported for duty at the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport where she witnessed President George W. Bush get on a plane and takeoff.

“As he took off there were fighter jets that came in right along side of him- right up next to him,” she said.

Suncoast local Martin Gray was a New York City firefighter at the time of the attack. He was on vacation at his parent’s home in Vermont when he saw the news. He quickly made his way back to the city to help.

“There was a stench in the air,” said Gray.

The debris from the attack would take nearly a year to clean up. Gray said working on ground zero among the steel beams was like playing a deadly version of kerplunk.

“If you pull one straw you might just collapse on a lot of people who were trying to penetrate into the debris. Any kind of sounds they were looking for.” he said.

Gray explained, he mourns for his friends and family who passed on 9/11. But, he said many of his friends and co-workers passed years later as a result of working near the toxic fumes of ground zero.

“Friends of mine that have died since then have died in pieces. They got cancers that they’ve been taken apart little by little. They’ve lost their vocal boxes. They’ve had cancer in their lungs and they’ve tried to stop them little by little,” said Gray.

One thing is for sure, it doesn’t matter whether you’re an accountant, a grocery store clerk, or a teacher. Almost everyone who was alive that day has their own story to tell and a reason to make sure people never forget.

