Security tightens at the Baseball World Cup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18 and under baseball world cup is underway, and security is a top concern.

The event takes place at LECOM Park in Bradenton and Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Players and fans from around the globe have traveled to the Suncoast for the event.

Local law enforcement, security guards, and stadium personnel are on hand to ensure the experience is safe and fun for everyone involved.

Spencer Latimer, a fan of Team Canada stated, “I feel safe, they drop our bags and put our phones in before we walked through the metal detector. It was good”.

Fifty games will be played over the course of nine days.

