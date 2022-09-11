Sarasota Police Negotiations continue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Sarasota Police Department Union continues negotiations with the City of Sarasota. This week the union released a video to push the city to agree to what they are asking for, according to Sarasota Police Department Union President Eric Urbain.

The video was put together by a media consultant for the SPD Union to put out the message that SPD officers risk their lives every day, according to Urbain. The video uses body camera footage from officers’ encounters working in the city.

“There are so many things that happen within the city that I don’t think the residents or the visitors or even most people employed in the city understand or have an idea that happens,” said Urbain.

SPD Officers are asking the city for higher pay to recruit the best and brightest and keep them in the city, said Urbain. In the last round of negotiations, the union agreed to almost all the proposals presented by the city except for article seven, according to Urbain.

“We agreed to some of the articles they proposed to us and we wanted to sign off on them and tentatively agree to them,” said Urbain. “They refused because we would not take the entire package as a whole.”

According to Urbain article seven had to do with officer pay, benefits, leave, and health care which is the key to recruiting and keeping officers in the city. The union is asking for a starting salary of $66,000 and the current starting salary is $55,826 to compete against cities like Tampa and St. Petersburg, said Urbain. He said what they are asking for is based on research that is available to the public and the city.

“We want to be as transparent and open as we can, there’s no smoke and mirrors here, all of our research has been well put together by our international headquarters which has done a fantastic job of supporting us with gathering all these facts,” said Urbain.

The next round of negotiations is on Sept. 16 and is open to the public. Urbain is encouraging the public to come and voice their support for SPD. According to Urbain, this meeting is critical and if both parties can’t agree then it will leave the negotiations at an impasse.

