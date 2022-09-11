Not as stormy Sunday - But more rain this week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms gave us another round of heavy rain and some flooding. Rain totals for the day and last three days include 1.89″/3.05″ at SRQ, 1.75″/3.74″ downtown Bradenton, and 1.15″/3.75″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are much lower Sunday and any storms will be isolated. You could actually go to the beach or anywhere outside today!

Rain chances go back up for the workweek. More moisture streams in ahead of a stalled front right across central Florida. This will lead to chances for morning and afternoon showers that are widespread across the Suncoast. By next weekend the daily storms are more isolated again.

We’re at the peak of Hurricane Season, but the tropics are taking a little nap again. There is one minor disturbance off the coast of Africa, it has a zero percent chance of developing in the next two days, and only a 30% chance of developing in the next five days.

