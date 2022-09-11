Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Not as stormy Sunday - But more rain this week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday’s storms gave us another round of heavy rain and some flooding. Rain totals for the day and last three days include 1.89″/3.05″ at SRQ, 1.75″/3.74″ downtown Bradenton, and 1.15″/3.75″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are much lower Sunday and any storms will be isolated. You could actually go to the beach or anywhere outside today!

Rain totals
Rain totals(Station)

Rain chances go back up for the workweek. More moisture streams in ahead of a stalled front right across central Florida. This will lead to chances for morning and afternoon showers that are widespread across the Suncoast. By next weekend the daily storms are more isolated again.

We’re at the peak of Hurricane Season, but the tropics are taking a little nap again. There is one minor disturbance off the coast of Africa, it has a zero percent chance of developing in the next two days, and only a 30% chance of developing in the next five days.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 1
First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
A body was found in the water at Bayfront Park Sept. 8.
Body found in water at Bayfront Park

Latest News

Futurecast
Minor Flooding at Horse Creek at SR 72
Heavy Rain Causes Minor Flooding
Sarasota County Sheriffs working at Ed Smith Stadium during 18U Baseball World Cup.
Security tightens at the Baseball World Cup
Sarasota Police Negotiations continue