Heavy Rain Causes Minor Flooding

Minor Flooding at Horse Creek at SR 72
Minor Flooding at Horse Creek at SR 72(station)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy rains are causing minor flooding on State Road 72 where it meets Horse Creek, just west of Arcadia. A flood warning remains in effect until 9:45 AM Tuesday morning from SR 70, to 13 miles south. The warning area begins five miles west of downtown Arcadia, and also includes SR 70. Drivers should be aware of flooded roads and drive with caution.

The flood stage for Horse Creek is 12 feet. As of Saturday evening the river water was at 13 feet. Horse Creek in this area is expected to rise to 14 feet on Tuesday morning. And additional rising could continue this week. It is considered moderate flooding at 14.5 feet, and major flooding at 16 feet.

