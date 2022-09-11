Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Food truck rally for the Mendoza Family

Food trucks gather to support the Mendoza Family
Food trucks gather to support the Mendoza Family(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Food trucks from around the Suncoast joined together on September 10 to help one family.

Uncle Franks Hot Dogs hosted the third rally to help support the Mendoza family after they lost their parents in a food truck crash. The community gathered in North Port off Tamiami Trail to collect donations including cash, clothes, and food for the family.

The rally raised just over four thousand dollars. Michelle Coleman of Uncle Franks Hot Dogs stated, “We expected more but the weather messed things up. Hopefully, we can do another one when the rainy season is over”.

A portion of all sales from the food trucks went directly to help the Mendoza family.

