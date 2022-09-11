Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
9/11 tribute in Bradenton

The event was presented by the Emergency Services Memorial Committee and held at the Emergency...
The event was presented by the Emergency Services Memorial Committee and held at the Emergency Services Memorial Site.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tribute to the heroes who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 attacks took place in Bradenton.

The event was presented by the Emergency Services Memorial Committee and held at the Emergency Services Memorial Site.

The ceremony served to pay tribute to those who perished in the attack as well as honor the emergency responders who continue to risk their lives every day.

A memorial bell was rung to honor those who lost their lives.

Futurecast