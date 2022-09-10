Rain chances stay elevated for weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A steady plume of deep tropical moisture continues to move around an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico. This steady stream of moisture will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The best chance for rain is during the morning hours with still a chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a 60% chance for scattered storms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. The high will be in the upper 80′s.

For Sunday look for showers and storms scattered about otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs near 90. The rain chance is at 70% for storms at anytime during the day.

By Monday this area of low pressure will have moved on and we will begin to see mainly late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Expect to see partly cloudy skies on Monday.

Back to mainly late day storms next week (WWSB)

For Tuesday we can expect to see mainly scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy skies with highs near 90. The rain chances through on Tuesday is at 50%.

Rain chances go up to 70% for the rest of the work week with mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day.

In the tropics we are watching hurricane Earl moving through the north central Atlantic. It now looks like it won’t reach major hurricane status and will have no impact on any land area other than creating dangerous surf along the eastern seaboard of the U.S. and Canada.

Sept. 10th is the peak day of hurricane season and there really isn’t much out there. We are watching one area way out in the far E. Atlantic but it has very little chance of developing over the next 5 days.

For boaters look for winds out of the south at 10 to 15 knots and seas running 2 to 3 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

