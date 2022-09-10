Advertise With Us
North Port honors the heroes of the September 11 attacks

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Fire Rescue Honor Guard is honoring those who lost their lives in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Remember the Fallen 5k Memorial Run took place the morning of September 10 at the George Mullen activity center in from of city hall. The event was dedicated to remembering the victims of the attack as well as the heroism of first responders and military.

Members of the Northport Fire Rescue Honor Guard and other nearby agencies ran the event in full uniform. In addition to the 5k run, pieces of the world trade center were on display along with a fire truck and some booths for the community to come together and enjoy.

