Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

More rain and a Flood Watch Saturday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 PM Saturday. More rain and thunderstorms will develop again today, on top of the 1 to 2+ inches that fell since Thursday. Rain chances stay high through the coming week, likely to taper off to hit-and-miss afternoon storms by next weekend. But this weekend, especially Saturday, keep an umbrella handy.

Rainfall
Rainfall(Station)

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is still a powerful storm, but weakening as it moves over colder water in the north Atlantic. Right now, there are no significant disturbances to watch, which is ironic because today, September 10th, is the peak of hurricane season activity. There is one weak wave off the African coast with a 0% chance of developing in the next 2 days, only a 30% in the next 5 days. October can be an active month in the Gulf of Mexico and we will track any new storms closely.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in the water at Bayfront Park Sept. 8.
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
Have you seen this truck?
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
The Bradenton Auditorium will eventually be replaced with a new building.
Bradenton Auditorium sale attracts five bidders
Texas high school football player Zaidyn Ward was hospitalized after collapsing after a game.
High school football player collapsed after game, needs open heart surgery

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
Storms to work inland later in the day
Rain chances stay elevated for weekend
Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota