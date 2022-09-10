More rain and a Flood Watch Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 PM Saturday. More rain and thunderstorms will develop again today, on top of the 1 to 2+ inches that fell since Thursday. Rain chances stay high through the coming week, likely to taper off to hit-and-miss afternoon storms by next weekend. But this weekend, especially Saturday, keep an umbrella handy.

Rainfall (Station)

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is still a powerful storm, but weakening as it moves over colder water in the north Atlantic. Right now, there are no significant disturbances to watch, which is ironic because today, September 10th, is the peak of hurricane season activity. There is one weak wave off the African coast with a 0% chance of developing in the next 2 days, only a 30% in the next 5 days. October can be an active month in the Gulf of Mexico and we will track any new storms closely.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

