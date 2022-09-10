Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Some locations that will experience flooding include North Port, Sarasota, Bradenton, Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Sarasota Bradenton Airport.

Rain will taper off into the late afternoon and evening, but some roads may still experience ponding and flooding after the rain ends.

2" to 3" in the St. Armand's Circle area (Station)

