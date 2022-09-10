First Alert Traffic: Flooding on St. Armands Circle
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are reporting that portions of St. Armands Circle in the City of Sarasota are flooded this afternoon.
This due to heavy rainfall in the area.
Officers say they are blocking North Boulevard of the Presidents heading out to Mote Marine Laboratory until the water recedes.
All drivers should avoid the area at this time.
