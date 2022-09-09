World Baseball Cup attracts players and fans from around the world

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several years of planning, 12 baseball teams from around the world are here on the Suncoast to play for the championship title.

The WBSC Baseball World Cup was postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the next 10 days, the best 18 and under teams from 10 nations will play games at LECOM Park in Bradenton and Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota ending with the winners taking home a trophy.

Fans and supporters from all over the world have made it to the Suncoast and the economic benefits are noticeable.

Peter Harvey, the director of Visit Sarasota, touted the benefits of the tournament.

“From the economic side these teams and the fans are all going to be in the restaurants, all over visiting our beaches, shopping in our shops, utilizing the airport and transportation. So, especially at this time of year, this is a great sporting event for us here in Sarasota,” Harvey explained.

