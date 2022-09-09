USF marks 21 years since 9/11 attacks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with a special remembrance ceremony on the grounds of the Sarasota-Manatee campus on Friday.

The ceremony was organized by the Office of Veterans Success. The anniversary has been marked annually to mourn the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

The hour-long event also included remarks from Peter Abbott, a former inspector with the New York Police Department who was among the first responders to the attack on the World Trade Center. A local children’s choir sang patriotic songs, and several first responders, military veterans and community members were among the audience. Danielle McCourt, director of communications and marketing at the Sarasota-Manatee campus, was the emcee.

Abbott, who after his retirement from the NYPD was Sarasota’s police chief for eight years, described how after the North Tower was hit by a hijacked airliner he ran to the World Trade Center from nearby police headquarters, where he worked as executive officer for the first deputy police commissioner — “the No. 2 to the No. 2 in the department,” he said. Soon after he arrived on the scene, hijackers flew a second plane into the South Tower. That’s when he told the crowd he knew it was an attack.

Serving as a backdrop for the ceremony was a display of 2,977 tiny U.S. flags, each one representing a person killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in western Pennsylvania on 9/11. Students, faculty, staff and other volunteers planted the flags on the campus courtyard earlier in the week.

The ceremony started with a flag-raising event in front of the Crosley Campus Center featuring a U.S. Marine Corps honor guard, then shifted to the campus courtyard.

In addition to the speakers, the lineup included the first-grade choir from St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, which sang “God Bless America” and a medley of military anthems; and bagpiper Ross Allen, a USF alum who played “Amazing Grace. An honor detail from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office fired a 15-gun salute, followed by a bugler playing “Taps.”

Also in attendance were military, first responders and community leaders. Manatee County Veteran Services Officer Lee Washington read an essay, “Old Glory.” A reception was held afterward in the FCCI Rotunda.

