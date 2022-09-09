Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison.

Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge promptly sentenced Nealy to life in prison on the first degree murder charge.

