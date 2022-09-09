Suncoast residents react to the death of Queen Elizabeth

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - People on the Suncoast honoring and remembering Queen Elizabeth.

“I would like to make a toast to the queen,” said one Suncoast resident.

Queen Elizabeth passing away Thursday at the age of 96.

“It was a very sad and moving day, it really was very sad,” said Peter Stokes, President of the Sarasota British Club.

Dozens of people coming together at McGrath’s in Lakewood Ranch for the Caledonian Club meeting, featuring members of the Sarasota British Club.

Although there is some sadness, this gathering turning into a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s life. Scottish music, food, drinks and of course talk about the queen highlighting the event. This get together was already scheduled long before the queen’s passing.

“People are just devastated, a lot of people have canceled being here because of the loss,” said Linda Mercurio with the Board of Directors of the Sarasota British Club. “I think people all over the world are having a tremendous loss.”

She was queen for 70 years. Everyone in attendance says Queen Elizabeth not only had an impact on Britain but also the entire world.

“It’s a shock, although she was 96, it’s unexpected and she had a great life,” said David Welch, Vice President of the Sarasota British Club.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.