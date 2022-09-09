Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Suncoast prepares to mark 21st anniversary of 9/11

There are several ceremonies here on the suncoast to remember the victims of the 9/11 terror...
There are several ceremonies here on the suncoast to remember the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s hard to believe that 21 years have passed following the terror attack of September 11, 2001.

The Sarasota County Fire Department will host an event Sunday at Fire Station 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

In Manatee County, a memorial service will be held at the Emergency Services Memorial Site to pay tribute to those who perished on the attacks on 9/11 as well as to honor the Manatee County Emergency Responders who risk their lives everyday protecting the community. This free Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service will be from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Rossi Park, 400 3rd Avenue W., Bradenton, FL. Organized by the Manatee County Fire Chief’s Association.

The Manasota 9/11 Remembrance Ride will take place with line up beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the ride kicking off at 10:30 a.m. Registration is free for this event and will at FOP 3 3600 CIRCUS BLVD. The ride is anticipated to last two hours.

In Venice, the commemoration will be held at Patriots Park. The event will include first responders with emergency vehicles, speeches and tributes, Venice Police presenting the colors, Venice Fire Rescue bell ringing for those lost, Venice High School Chorus, and bagpipes. All are invited; bring chairs. 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd, Venice, FL.

We also invite you to share your memories of that day on all of our ABC7 social media pages.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching several areas for development
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
Firefighters work to contain a fire at a home in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton...
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
Hillsborough County deputies came to the aid of a family lost in Little Manatee River State Park.
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Margaritaville Sets Sail with Margaritaville at Sea
Margaritaville at Sea offering free hero cruises for Florida veterans, teachers

Latest News

Travis Ray Thompson arrested for murdering a toddler
Marion County deputies arrest man for murdering toddler
FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 GOES-16 satellite image shows the eye of Hurricane Irma,...
Gov. Ron DeSantis marks 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma
ABC7's Kelsie Cairns remembered this letter sent to her sister from Queen Elizabeth's staff.
ABC7′s Kelsie Cairns remembers letter Queen Elizabeth’s staff sent to family
Team USA
World Baseball Cup attracts players and fans from around the world