Suncoast prepares to mark 21st anniversary of 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s hard to believe that 21 years have passed following the terror attack of September 11, 2001.

The Sarasota County Fire Department will host an event Sunday at Fire Station 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m.

In Manatee County, a memorial service will be held at the Emergency Services Memorial Site to pay tribute to those who perished on the attacks on 9/11 as well as to honor the Manatee County Emergency Responders who risk their lives everyday protecting the community. This free Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service will be from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Rossi Park, 400 3rd Avenue W., Bradenton, FL. Organized by the Manatee County Fire Chief’s Association.

The Manasota 9/11 Remembrance Ride will take place with line up beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the ride kicking off at 10:30 a.m. Registration is free for this event and will at FOP 3 3600 CIRCUS BLVD. The ride is anticipated to last two hours.

In Venice, the commemoration will be held at Patriots Park. The event will include first responders with emergency vehicles, speeches and tributes, Venice Police presenting the colors, Venice Fire Rescue bell ringing for those lost, Venice High School Chorus, and bagpipes. All are invited; bring chairs. 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd, Venice, FL.

We also invite you to share your memories of that day on all of our ABC7 social media pages.

