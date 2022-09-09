Rain shuts down all Sarasota County athletic fields

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks announces Friday afternoon that all Sarasota County Athletic fields will be closed today, Sept. 9, due to inclement weather.

This includes the following:

North County:

Sarasota – 17th Street- all fields

Sarasota – Babe Ruth Park – all fields

Sarasota – Fruitville Park - all fields

Sarasota – Miss Sarasota fields - all fields

Sarasota – Newtown Estates Park – all fields

Sarasota – Youth Athletic Complex - all fields

Central County:

Sarasota – Bee Ridge Park – all fields

Sarasota – Glebe Park - all fields

Sarasota – Tatum Ridge - all fields (9/9-9/11)

Sarasota – Twin Lakes Park – all fields

South County:

Venice – Chuck Reiter Stadium - all fields

Venice – Bypass (Foxworthy) Park- all fields

Englewood – Englewood Sports Complex - all fields

Venice – Wellfield Park - all fields

