Rain shuts down all Sarasota County athletic fields
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks announces Friday afternoon that all Sarasota County Athletic fields will be closed today, Sept. 9, due to inclement weather.
This includes the following:
North County:
- Sarasota – 17th Street- all fields
- Sarasota – Babe Ruth Park – all fields
- Sarasota – Fruitville Park - all fields
- Sarasota – Miss Sarasota fields - all fields
- Sarasota – Newtown Estates Park – all fields
- Sarasota – Youth Athletic Complex - all fields
Central County:
- Sarasota – Bee Ridge Park – all fields
- Sarasota – Glebe Park - all fields
- Sarasota – Tatum Ridge - all fields (9/9-9/11)
- Sarasota – Twin Lakes Park – all fields
South County:
- Venice – Chuck Reiter Stadium - all fields
- Venice – Bypass (Foxworthy) Park- all fields
- Englewood – Englewood Sports Complex - all fields
- Venice – Wellfield Park - all fields
