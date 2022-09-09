Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Rain shuts down all Sarasota County athletic fields

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks announces Friday afternoon that all Sarasota County Athletic fields will be closed today, Sept. 9, due to inclement weather.

This includes the following:

North County:

  • Sarasota – 17th Street- all fields
  • Sarasota – Babe Ruth Park – all fields
  • Sarasota – Fruitville Park - all fields
  • Sarasota – Miss Sarasota fields - all fields
  • Sarasota – Newtown Estates Park – all fields
  • Sarasota – Youth Athletic Complex - all fields

Central County:

  • Sarasota – Bee Ridge Park – all fields
  • Sarasota – Glebe Park - all fields
  • Sarasota – Tatum Ridge - all fields (9/9-9/11)
  • Sarasota – Twin Lakes Park – all fields

South County:

  • Venice  – Chuck Reiter Stadium - all fields
  • Venice – Bypass (Foxworthy) Park- all fields
  • Englewood – Englewood Sports Complex - all fields
  • Venice – Wellfield Park - all fields

