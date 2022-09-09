Advertise With Us
Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

