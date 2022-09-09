Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Local veterans find healing through elephant therapy in Myakka City

Myakka Elephant Ranch and Operation Warrior Resolution
Myakka Elephant Ranch and Operation Warrior Resolution(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - They say elephants never forget, and the same can be said for veterans who have served on the frontlines of war.

Myakka Elephant Ranch is providing larger than life experiences to local groups and organizations through their community outreach programs. Operation Warrior Resolution, which provides holistic mental healthcare to veterans and their families, is one of the groups that got to take part in the conservation’s “VIP Rise and Shine” experience.

Through the unique experience, Suncoast veterans played a role in assisting with daily caretaking needs of the conservation’s elephants like preparing their breakfast, hand feeding the animal’s their favorite snacks, and a fan favorite...giving the elephants a sudsy bath!

“All of our experiences are once-in-a-lifetime which makes those community outreach programs even more special. Those in the community who have done so much, the veterans who have done so much for this country and them being able to come out and have that therapeutic benefit is really, really rewarding.” says Julia Braren the sales and marketing director for Myakka Elephant Ranch.

The conservation prides itself on it’s community involvement, but most importantly protecting the endangered elephant species by educating the public through memorable experiences and professional caregiving.

To learn more about Myakka Elephant Ranch and their animal encounters visit: https://www.myakkaelephantranch.org/encouters

To learn more about Operation Warrior Resolution and their work in Sarasota visit: https://www.operationwarriorresolution.org/

