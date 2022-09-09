First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain is possible on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Conditions remain in place to support numerous showers and thunderstorms streaming across the Suncoast today.

The morning commute will be calm with partly cloudy skies and, except for an isolated shower or two, should stay dry. To our north, across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge into Tampa Bay, the weather could be more active and the farther north you drive the more likely it will be to run into a downpour.

Our weather becomes wetter by the early afternoon. Embedded in widespread showers this afternoon will be a few thunderstorms. A few of these thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

The most likely time for that would be between 1-5 p.m. Total rainfall amounts will be in the 1.5″ to 3″ range or more. Due to the heavy rains yesterday the ground is nearly saturated and additional heavy rain could cause minor flooding with ponding water on some roads and filled drainage culverts.

A flood watch is in effect for coastal areas of Sarasota and Manatee.

Saturday will also be a wet day. Rains will lighten up a bit on Sunday and Monday but another bit of upper air energy will pass by on Tuesday and increase rain chances once again.

