Fashion Funds the Cure to help fight pediatric cancer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Fashion Funds the Cure event will be held this Friday, Sept. 9 at Michael’s on East.

Fashion Funds the Cure blends high fashion with the dreams of local pediatric cancer warriors for an unforgettable evening designed to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, a delicious catered meal, and see the latest fashion trends from Dillard’s Department Store. Maverick and Lulu from 92.1 CTQ’s Maverick and Lulu in the Morning will return once again as the emcees for this event.

The fashion show begins as pediatric cancer warriors make their debut on the runway escorted by professional models, then continues as guests see their favorite men’s and ladies’ fashions from Dillard’s Department Store. The finale allows attendees to take a glimpse into the dreams of each pediatric cancer warrior as they walk the runway dressed as what they want to be when they grow up, escorted by someone from that profession. It’s truly an inspirational evening not to be missed.

Some of the models include heroes like Vincent, a young Suncoast boy who is fighting cancer and was recently able to pursue his dream of being a firefighter for a day alongside the West Manatee Fire Rescue Team. The show is also working alongside 4-year-old Owen, who isn’t letting his battle with Pre-B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia get in the way of his dreams to be a Heavy Equipment Operator when he grows up and Ava, an 8-year-old in remission from Medulloblastoma who is dreaming of becoming a veterinarian just like her role model and Fashion Funds the Cure committee chairperson, Dr. Ali Thompson-Coan.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception. The fashion show will kick off at 7 p.m.

Learn more about tickets and sponsorships below:

Specific Details & Ticket Information

Event: Fashion Funds the Cure benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Date: September 9th, 2022

Time: Cocktail Reception: 6:00 p.m., Fashion Show: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Michael’s On East

1212 S East Ave Sarasota, FL 34239

Sponsorship: Contact Lauren Nunn – DZachman@NationalPCF.org

Media: Media is welcome. Contact Lauren Nunn to be added to the media list.

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more effective treatments for childhood cancer. Our purpose is to reduce the side effects of current treatments, improve survival rates, and ultimately eliminate childhood cancer. NPCF has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for financial health and transparency for 11 consecutive years and is the top-rated health nonprofit for this distinction. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org For more information on I am Courageous and the Dream Series, visit www.IAmCourageous.net

