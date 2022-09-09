Congressman Greg Steube meets rescued Envigo beagle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube visited Huckleberry Finn, one of the beagles rescued from Envigo, at the Humane Society of Sarasota County Friday morning.

Congressman Steube introduced legislation last month to stop taxpayer money used to fund any type of experimental research at the National Institute of Health involving dogs. According to a report sent from the congressman’s communication director, the new legislation would remove the government’s need for breeding centers like Envigo.

“If the bill pass, no other dogs will have to go through the torment that these dogs have gone through and you can tell through the behavior of the beagles,” said Steube. “They are not used to being in grass, they’ve never seen grass, they’ve never been outside, they’re not used to being in the dark, all because they’ve been in a lab couped up in a container for their entire life.”

The facility bred and sold dogs to laboratories and according to the report from the congressman’s communication director, the National Institute of Health was one of those laboratories. HSSC received 18 of the 4,000 beagles and the rest were spread out across the country at humane societies to find their forever homes.

“What would have neem a miserable future for every single on of those guys you know their only ten months old, had never been out of a cage in their life; and were destined to never leave a cage alive unless they were being experimented on,” said Anna Gonce, Humane Society of Sarasota County Executive Director.

The passing of the bill depends on the outcome of the upcoming general election, according to Steube. Even if the bill doesn’t pass during house appropriations, funding for the NIH can still be repealed said Steube. The NIH receives nearly $40 million from the government for the experiments, said Stuebe.

