Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner.
The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24.
The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q, and had a notable Michigan State sticker on the back window.
If you’ve seen this truck, please contact Det. Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradentonpd.com. You can also submit tips at bradentonpd.com/crimetips
