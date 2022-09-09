Bradenton Auditorium sale attracts five bidders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Five proposals to purchase the Bradenton Auditorium building on Main Street have landed on city commissioners’ desks.

All of the proposals are offering more than $10 million for the downtown property. The bids are all proposing a high-rise structure, between six and 20 stories.

“We are transforming everything and its good,” said Mareaalejandra Neato, a Bradenton resident. “If it is a skyscraper, it seems like it can match with the whole downtown area.”

The proposals include the addition of apartments, condominiums, hotels, restaurants and retail shops. Neato said the current building could use the upgrade.

“It’s so plain, It’s just like one or two floors,” said Neato. “If it’s going to be apartments or a great building, that will be awesome for the people because they’ll have more space to get in Bradenton or open a business.”

The downtown area recently added the Marriott Springhill Suites with Oak and Stone below it. The Twin Dolphin Marina has also expanded.

According to city officials, a test study showed the project will generate more than 4,000 construction jobs and bring in millions of dollars in revenue for the city.

The next step in the process are the bidders presenting their proposals in front of the city commissioners before a decision is made. The date for that has not been set yet.

