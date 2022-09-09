Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

A body was found in the water at Bayfront Park Sept. 8.
A body was found in the water at Bayfront Park Sept. 8.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say.

Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching several areas for development
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
Firefighters work to contain a fire at a home in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton...
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Hillsborough County deputies came to the aid of a family lost in Little Manatee River State Park.
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
Margaritaville Sets Sail with Margaritaville at Sea
Margaritaville at Sea offering free hero cruises for Florida veterans, teachers

Latest News

The Bradenton Auditorium will eventually be replaced with a new building.
Bradenton Auditorium sale attracts five bidders
John Scalzi's First Alert forecast.
First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain is possible on the Suncoast
fishin
Gone Fishin' - September 8, 2022
Baseball World Championship
Baseball World Championship