ABC7′s Kelsie Cairns remembers letter Queen Elizabeth’s staff sent to family

ABC7's Kelsie Cairns remembered this letter sent to her sister from Queen Elizabeth's staff.
ABC7's Kelsie Cairns remembered this letter sent to her sister from Queen Elizabeth's staff.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The world continues to mourn the enormous loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Online, people around the world expressing condolences and personal connections to The Queen.

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Anchor Kelsie Cairns shares her special connection.

Queen Elizabeth is known for her love of corgis, the short-legged pups. Her Majesty had tons of corgis running up and down Buckingham palace halls.

In 2016, Kelsie Cairns’ younger sister, Kirsten, received a corgi from Santa Claus, and her sister’s corgi obsession ensued. So much so, that Kirsten wrote to Queen Elizabeth II.

She explained how she received this furry friend for Christmas and explained how much she loves corgis. The Queen, months later, responding in a letter donning royal letterhead, sent from Sandringham House.

Sandringham is where The Queen would spend her winters.

The estate is located in the picturesque British countryside. Her majesty saying, she was pleased to hear that Kirsten likes corgis.

One of Her Majesty’s Ladies in Waiting, Mary Morrison responded and said in part, “Her majesty was pleased to hear you, too, like corgis and I am enclosing a little information about the queen’s pets for you to keep.”

The Queen loved letters and loved responding to anyone who wrote her.

If you have a personal connection, or a memory you would like to share of The Queen, send us an email, you may be featured on air or online!

