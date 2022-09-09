Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniels Law

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.(Pexels)
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniels Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child.

According to DSS, the baby was born Sept. 3 and only weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is currently receiving medical care.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenville County Family Court.

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.

They also reiterated that Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching several areas for development
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
Firefighters work to contain a fire at a home in the 800 block of 65th Street NW in Bradenton...
West Bradenton home destroyed by fire
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Hillsborough County deputies came to the aid of a family lost in Little Manatee River State Park.
Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
Margaritaville Sets Sail with Margaritaville at Sea
Margaritaville at Sea offering free hero cruises for Florida veterans, teachers

Latest News

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
IAEA: Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid disaster
GF Default - Video: Fashion Funds The Cure
Fashion Funds the Cure to help fight pediatric cancer