West Bradenton home destroyed by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A home in Northwest Bradenton was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, in the 800 block of 65th Street NW, shortly before 10 a.m.

Four workers and the homeowner were in the home at the time of the fire, ABC7 has learned. According to Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski, a welder working on a refrigeration unit was injured and was taken to Blake Medical Center. No one else was injured

Ammunition inside the home was exploding, hindering firefighters as they battled the blaze, Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ABC’s Bob Herrigan was live at the scene:

