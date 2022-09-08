Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person

One person dies following explosion and fire inside Bradenton apartment.
By Rick Adams
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a busy scene Wednesday afternoon. Police, fire and emergency crews at the Fairways at Pinebrook in Bradenton. A person lighting a cigarette near his oxygen tank causing a small explosion.

“He was on oxygen and smoking, I’m like what are you thinking,” said Don Bridges, a neighbor.

That person dying from the explosion. Information on the victim has yet to be released. Another neighbor saying we all can learn a lesson from this.

“People smoking when they have oxygen, need oxygen, this should be a wake up call for everybody,” Jamie Curtis.

No one else was injured in this explosion and fire. The Red Cross was on scene to help another family member with shelter and other needs.

“We listen, we try to help them cope,” said Gary Weinstein, a volunteer with the Red Cross. “And we have other professionals that can help them as needs arise.”

Fire officials say the fire was confined to that 4th floor apartment. Police are continuing with their investigation.

