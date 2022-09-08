Periods of heavy rain possible on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern is coming together that will produce the possibility of periods of excessive rain in Florida over the next three days.

The greatest risk is for north and north central Florida but extends into the Suncoast as well. Currently, the possibility for us is small, about 5% to 10%. However, that chance could go up if multiple rounds of rain set up over the Suncoast.

What is more likely is periods of on-and-off rain, almost anytime and anywhere, with the heaviest amounts near the coast. Starting today our rain chance will spike up to 80% starting around noon and then lingering into the evening with the pattern lasting through Saturday. The cause of the elevated rain chances is a trough of low pressure in the Gulf and winds traveling over the Gulf which will drive moisture into the Suncoast atmosphere.

A return to more typical summer afternoon thunderstorms will be in the forecast for next week. The Gulf trough of low pressure will lift out, winds will shift to a more easterly direction and cut off some of the Gulf water moisture supply.

The tropics remain active, but all storms are far out in the Atlantic and have no impact on Florida. There is still lots of Hurricane season left.

