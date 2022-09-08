Palmetto Police asking for help in finding missing girls

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing 12-year-olds.

Natalie Terrones and Luna Espiritu, both of Bradenton, were last seen at Manatee School for the Arts Wednesday at about 4 p.m. Terrones was wearing a gray MSA hoodie, khaki pants, and black and white Converse shoes. Espiritu was last seen wearing a gray MSA hoodie and khaki pants.

Tips or information should be submitted to Sgt. Ryan LaRowe at 941-721-2000, ext. 6125 or email at rlarowe@palmettopolice.com or tips@palmettopolice.com.

Tips can also be given to anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.manateecrimestoppers.com or 1-866-634-TIPS.

