Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Palmetto Police asking for help in finding missing girls

Natalie Terrones and Luna Espiritu
Natalie Terrones and Luna Espiritu(Palmetto Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Palmetto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two missing 12-year-olds.

Natalie Terrones and Luna Espiritu, both of Bradenton, were last seen at Manatee School for the Arts Wednesday at about 4 p.m. Terrones was wearing a gray MSA hoodie, khaki pants, and black and white Converse shoes. Espiritu was last seen wearing a gray MSA hoodie and khaki pants.

Tips or information should be submitted to Sgt. Ryan LaRowe at 941-721-2000, ext. 6125 or email at rlarowe@palmettopolice.com or tips@palmettopolice.com.

Tips can also be given to anonymously to Crimestoppers at www.manateecrimestoppers.com or 1-866-634-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
One person has died following a fire in a Bradenton Condominium complex
1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building
Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
Man continues recovery following gator attack in Myakka City.
Man who lost arm during alligator attack says it was ‘do or die’

Latest News

John Scalzi's Thursday forecast
Periods of heavy rain possible on the Suncoast
One person dies following explosion and fire inside Bradenton apartment.
Small explosion and fire in Bradenton apartment kills one person
Watching several areas for development
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
mystery painter
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood