Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month.

An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.

The robbery occurred at the Fifth Third Bank on U.S. 301 just after 2:40 p.m., a sheriff’s spokesman said. A man entered and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.

That night, detectives tracked down Frascella and charged him with armed robbery and false threat of an explosive device.

His alleged getaway driver, Thomas Harris, 32, was also arrested and also charged with armed robbery and false threat of an explosive device.

Both men were taken into custody and several pieces of evidence, including some of the stolen money, was recovered, the sheriff’s office said.

The backpack left behind in the bank did not contain explosive material. A box inside the bag contained glassware, authorities said.

Robert Francella and Thomas Harris (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.