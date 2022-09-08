Advertise With Us
Florida school board votes down recognizing LGBTQ+ month

WWSB Generic Stock 2
WWSB Generic Stock 2(WWSB-ABC7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade School Board overwhelming decided against recognizing October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History month which included a measure to teach 12th graders about two Supreme Court cases affecting the LGBTQ community.

Parents, teachers and students spoke for more than three hours Wednesday, with one group citing indoctrination of students and the other speaking about how Nazis ostracized gays and lesbians with a pink triangle. The board then voted 8-1 against the measure, which was proffered by board member Lucia Baez Geller.

Outside the school board’s headquarters, where people waited to speak during the meeting, a group of Proud Boys got into a loud argument with someone hoisting a trans flag, the Miami Herald reported.

“There is an election year and the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is a tool used by some to spread misinformation,” Baez Geller said. “This is just plain disinformation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

