FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR FRIDAY

Heavy rain and strong to severe storms possible
Expect some heavy rain at times with strong gusty winds occasionally
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A very wet pattern will persist on Friday through the weekend. A complex storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to sling pieces of energy our way on Friday. This set up will stick around through Sunday so expect to see some very heavy rain at times and the potential for some localized flooding as the torrential downpours move in. The atmosphere is really juiced up and with this trough of low pressure in the Gulf not expected to move much over the next several days we won’t be seeing the sunshine much through the weekend.

First Alert Weather Day for Friday
First Alert Weather Day for Friday(WWSB)

There is a better chance that we may see some strong to severe storms on Friday due to the diffluence in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will bring the possibility of stronger storms to move in just before sunrise and then again during the early afternoon.

There will be a very small chance we could see an isolated tornado as well with one or two of the cells moving through on Friday morning.

Be sure to keep up with all the changing weather by downloading our ABC7 First Alert Weather app by going to your app store and downloading it for free. Stay tuned to ABC7 for breaking weather warnings overnight and through the next couple of days.

