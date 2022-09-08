Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say

Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.(2022 Anatomical Society/Wiley)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have identified the world’s oldest mammal, and it’s not a human.

An illustration of the animal shows a small shrew-like creature that scientists believe walked the earth some 225 million years ago.

They said the animal predates what was believed to be the earliest mammal by about 20 million years.

The creature was only around 8 inches long, but it lived at the same time as some of the oldest dinosaurs.

Scientists dated the creature using fossils of hard tissues, such as bones and teeth.

The dental records were published in a study for the Journal of Anatomy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watching several areas for development
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
One person has died following a fire in a Bradenton Condominium complex
1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building
Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda

Latest News

Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon pleads not guilty in ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery
Rule of 72
Rule of 72 helps you project your investment’s value over time
Rule of 72