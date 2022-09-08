Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently.

Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park. The three people were located and brought out of the park by airboat.

#teamHCSO deputies received a 911 call that a woman and her family were lost in Manatee River State Park. HCSO quickly responded and was able to locate the woman and her family.

Thank you to all of the HCSO responders for helping this family to safety!

