Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently.
Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park. The three people were located and brought out of the park by airboat.
#teamHCSO deputies received a 911 call that a woman and her family were lost in Manatee River State Park. HCSO quickly responded and was able to locate the woman and her family.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 8, 2022
Thank you to all of the HCSO responders for helping this family to safety!
THIS IS OUR WHY!#teamHCSO pic.twitter.com/K68KiSgmzJ
