Deputies rescue lost family in Little Manatee River State Park

Hillsborough County deputies came to the aid of a family lost in Little Manatee River State Park.
Hillsborough County deputies came to the aid of a family lost in Little Manatee River State Park.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has shared a video of deputies rescuing a family who became lost in Little Manatee River State Park recently.

Deputies received a 911 call from a woman who said she and her family had gotten lost inside the the park. The three people were located and brought out of the park by airboat.

