CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace

Over the weekend, TikTok's "The Corn Kid" accepted an invite to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state. (Source: KSFY)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Gray News) – “The Corn Kid” became so popular on TikTok that he now has a day named after him.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” became a viral sensation for clips in which he enthusiastically declared his love of corn.

Over the weekend, he accepted an invitation to South Dakota’s Corn Palace, a major tourist attraction in the state.

Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the weekend.(Twitter/@govkristinoem via CNN Newsource)

During the visit with his family, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive proclamation to make Tariq the state’s “corn-bassador.”

Officials also declared Sept. 3 to be “Corn Kid Day” in the city of Mitchell, where the Corn Palace is located.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

