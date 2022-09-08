Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Congressman Buchanan reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Politicians around the country are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan issued his condolences via Twitter.

“The world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. After a reign that spans seven decades, she leaves behind a legacy of servant leadership, humility and strength. I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family and our friends in the United Kingdom.,” Buchanan wrote.

Charles, Former Prince of Wales is now King. The country will enter a period of mourning as her family comes to her side.

