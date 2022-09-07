You can become a Manatee BFF for International Manatee Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It costs a lot of money to feed manatees and rehab facilities are working overtime to make sure the lovable creature is well taken care of.

You can help support the care for sick and injured manatees and help them return to the wild through the Bishop Foster Friends Program!

BFFs provide things like food and the specialized care and habitat that manatees need by providing guaranteed support that ensures The Bishop can meet the needs of one of Florida’s most beloved — and threatened — species.

As colder weather moves into Southwest Florida, we can work together as a community to provide for these gentle giants.

Make a monthly donation here. You can also keep an eye out for manatee related events at Bishop.

The Bishop has been rehabilitating manatees since 1998 and was a founding member of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP) in 2001.

