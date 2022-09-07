Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the paintbrush is.

“This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small painting of his home encased in a black frame.

The piece, flecked with the greys, creams and pops of yellows that make his single-story home pop on Otis Road, showed up suddenly with only a minor clue as to who painted it. In the bottom right corner is a signature reading “Zanna ‘22″, but where that artist can be found is a mystery.

Even more puzzling than the painting itself is the note Hill found stuck to the glass: a scribble writing “If you like it, great. If not, throw it out.”

Whatever humility Zanna offered, Hill batted it away. A week later, the colorful work of art is far from the trash, instead hanging proudly on the wall of his front him immediately next to the door.

“Y’know, just to have it by the door,” Hill said, peering at the portrait. “It’s a conversation piece.”

Conversational, not just within the confines of the Hill household, but taking off online. Soon after discovering the anonymous gift, Hill took to Facebook posting a picture of the artwork wondering who would have taken the time to paint the art, then leave it behind without saying hello.

Many of his friends commenting under his post praised Zanna for her craftsmanship, but more importantly, her apparent generosity toward a stranger.

“People were amazed at how, in this bad world, how kind it is,” Hill said. “Or people saying how cool it is. That’s awesome.”

At the time, he didn’t realize just how awesome the little gift really was. Shortly after publicizing the special gift, Hill found out he wasn’t alone. Across the street, his neighbor pulled up to her driveway to find a similar scene.

“We came home, and it was hanging on our doorstep,” Valerie Taylor told our cameras, her smiling beaming as she held up yet another portrait. This one, a colorful sketch of Taylor’s sky-blue household, lined with deep green vegetation.

Much like Hill, Taylor was thrilled to find the unexpected tribute to her charming home. Her laugh, infectious, as she reveled in the unique compliment.

“It’s like, oh yeah, I do have a cute little house,” she said with a hearty chuckle.

Before long, three neighbors turned art sleuths, coming together to realize all of them were gifted similar portraits of their houses. All of them with a humble note advising them to keep or trash the artwork, and all of them with the same signature: “Zanna ‘22″.

At first confused, Taylor’s skepticism about the drop-off turned to joy. She, along with many others who got wind of the story, are admirers of the mystery artist who she sees as a force of good, albeit a shy one, around North Port.

“We just like feel blessed,” Taylor said. “This woman’s like a little angel in the neighborhood.”

Taylor’s portrait hangs high in her kitchen where she hopes a neighbor may stop by and recognize the call sign scribbled in the corner of the page. She, like the other recipients, wants to know who Zanna is so she can give her a proper thank you for the portrait.

Doorbell camera video captured a glance at a woman dropping off one of those paintings at a doorstep, but none of the three neighbors recognized her, and so far, their social media posts inquiring after her name have hit dead ends.

None of their mutual friends have ever heard of her.

What’s more, the art recipients we spoke to are baffled by why Zanna is doing this at all. They wonder what might be motivating her to not only create the pieces, but to pass them along in secret.

“Maybe just an act of kindness?” Hill mused. “We’re not sure.”

Taylor thinks that may be part of her thinking, but suspects this is as much of a delight for her as it is for the homeowners.

“Something to do,” she said. “Makes her happy, makes us happy.”

Whatever the reason, Hill and Taylor are eager to connect with the artist. Both of them have become something of a fan, so they want to show their appreciation for her work by giving her a gift card for art supplies.

The gesture, they said, would be a thank you for making their homes a little more beautiful, and a motivator to help her continue the project.

“So, she can continue making other people smile,” Taylor said.

Hill points out that Zanna’s humble note offering the option to trash the paintings indicates she’s unsure if her hard work has been worth the time and effort. Although he can’t tell her in person just yet, he wants the artist to know her kindness is treasured.

“I definitely appreciate it,” he said.

By publishing this story, ABC7 is hoping someone will recognize Zanna’s work and help our team connect with the unknown artist. If you know who painted those art pieces, please send an email to shane.battis@wwsb.tv, so we can connect and, hopefully, arrange an introduction to her admirers.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.