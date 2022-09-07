UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.

“You come here on Labor Day Weekend with your child, and you have to go home without them. There’s no words to explain this tragic event that this is. This is just horrible. The only thing we can do is promise to bring as many answers to the family as possible,” said Talamantez.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

