Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.

“You come here on Labor Day Weekend with your child, and you have to go home without them. There’s no words to explain this tragic event that this is. This is just horrible. The only thing we can do is promise to bring as many answers to the family as possible,” said Talamantez.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte County deputies are investigating a death on a bridge in Punta Gorda Sept. 6.
Authorities investigating death on bridge in Punta Gorda
A driver was stopped after Sarasota Police say he was going 99 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Sarasota police nab driver doing more than 60 mph over the limit
Dash camera video of a tornado in a Bradenton mobile home park.
Watch: New video emerges of possible tornado hitting Manatee mobile home park
Longboat Key responds to residential building fire.
Fire breaks out at Beach Harbor Club on Longboat Key
PALMETTO LOCATION
Cirque Italia approved for permanent home in Palmetto

Latest News

Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
International Manatee Day focuses on conservation, protection
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
Pelican bike
Discovering the Art Bikes of the Suncoast
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Rain chances are going up for the Suncoast