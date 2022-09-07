Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Police arrest armed felon after traffic stop

Javaris Williams
Javaris Williams(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A nine-time felon is facing more charges after Sarasota Police arrested him after a traffic stop earlier this week.

Sarasota Police say officers saw Javaris Williams, 42, enter a vehicle on N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, at about 1 a.m. Monday. Williams had an active warrant for domestic battery.

Officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Pershing Avenue. While taking Williams into custody, he attempted to run from officers but was apprehended.

During a search, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun. A black bag found in the vehicle had another 10-round magazine inside.

Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence. Police say Williams has nine previous felony convictions.

